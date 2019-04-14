Brewers 4, Dodgers 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Braun lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.395
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Perez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.186
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|b-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|5
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Schultz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Bellinger rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.422
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Taylor lf-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|0
|6
|Milwaukee
|010
|120
|000—4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000—1
|8
|0
a-singled for Garcia in the 5th. b-struck out for Davies in the 8th. c-grounded out for Baez in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grandal (2). HR_Moustakas (5), off Ferguson; Arcia (3), off Santana; Bellinger (9), off Davies. RBIs_Moustakas (9), Shaw 2 (5), Arcia (7), Bellinger (22). SB_Taylor (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Shaw 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Barnes 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
GIDP_Moustakas, Seager 2, Barnes.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Davies, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Hernandez, Muncy).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 2-0
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|6
|94
|1.53
|Guerra, S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|1.80
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ferguson, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|51
|1.00
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|45
|7.20
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9.39
|Alexander
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.35
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
|Schultz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-0, Garcia 2-0. HBP_Santana (Grandal). WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:54. A_53,922 (56,000).
