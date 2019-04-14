Brewers 4, Dodgers 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .317 Yelich rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .345 Braun lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .208 Grandal c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .395 Moustakas 2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .235 Perez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .143 Shaw 3b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .186 Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .222 Davies p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .143 b-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 4 9 4 5 10

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Schultz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Bellinger rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .422 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Taylor lf-ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .139 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Verdugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Totals 32 1 8 1 0 6

Milwaukee 010 120 000—4 9 0 Los Angeles 000 100 000—1 8 0

a-singled for Garcia in the 5th. b-struck out for Davies in the 8th. c-grounded out for Baez in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 10, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Grandal (2). HR_Moustakas (5), off Ferguson; Arcia (3), off Santana; Bellinger (9), off Davies. RBIs_Moustakas (9), Shaw 2 (5), Arcia (7), Bellinger (22). SB_Taylor (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Cain 2, Shaw 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Barnes 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

GIDP_Moustakas, Seager 2, Barnes.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Moustakas, Aguilar), (Davies, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia); Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Hernandez, Muncy).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, W, 2-0 7 8 1 1 0 6 94 1.53 Guerra, S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 0 29 1.80 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ferguson, L, 0-1 2 2-3 4 1 1 2 2 51 1.00 Santana 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 4 45 7.20 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 9.39 Alexander 2 1 0 0 0 1 21 1.35 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.50 Schultz 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Santana pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-0, Garcia 2-0. HBP_Santana (Grandal). WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:54. A_53,922 (56,000).

