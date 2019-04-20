Brewers 5, Dodgers 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .232 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .274 Barnes c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Bellinger rf-1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .407 Freese 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Taylor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .173 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Gale c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .100 c-Verdugo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .354 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Muncy 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Totals 29 0 2 0 5 8

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .301 Yelich rf 3 3 2 2 1 0 .361 Braun lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .186 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .145 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moustakas 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Perez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Pina c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .222 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 32 5 8 5 2 11

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 2 0 Milwaukee 001 001 30x—5 8 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Claudio in the 7th. c-grounded out for Gale in the 8th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (6), Pina (1). HR_Yelich (12), off Ryu; Yelich (13), off Ryu; Braun (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Yelich 2 (31), Braun 3 (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Bellinger, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Pina, Arcia). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Milwaukee 1 for 6.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 2-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 9 92 3.10 Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Ferguson 2-3 2 3 3 1 1 11 3.27 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 7.45 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 2-0 5 1 0 0 2 5 82 3.00 Claudio, H, 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.86 Guerra 1 0 0 0 2 0 29 1.38 Albers 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:51. A_40,402 (41,900).

