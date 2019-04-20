Brewers 5, Dodgers 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.274
|Barnes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Bellinger rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.407
|Freese 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Gale c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|c-Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Muncy 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.301
|Yelich rf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.361
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.186
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.145
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Shaw 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Perez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|30x—5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-grounded out for Claudio in the 7th. c-grounded out for Gale in the 8th. d-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (6), Pina (1). HR_Yelich (12), off Ryu; Yelich (13), off Ryu; Braun (4), off Ferguson. RBIs_Yelich 2 (31), Braun 3 (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Bellinger, Hernandez); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Pina, Arcia). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Milwaukee 1 for 6.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|92
|3.10
|Floro
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Ferguson
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|11
|3.27
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|7.45
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 2-0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|82
|3.00
|Claudio, H, 6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.86
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|29
|1.38
|Albers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:51. A_40,402 (41,900).
