...

Brewers 5, Dodgers 0

April 20, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 1 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0
J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0 Yelich rf 3 3 2 2
A.Brnes c 0 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 1 1 3
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Pollock cf 3 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger rf-1b 3 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
Freese 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 1 0
C.Tylor 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b 4 0 1 0
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 4 0 2 0
K.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
Gale c 2 0 0 0 Ch.Andr p 1 0 0 0
Verdugo ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Ryu p 2 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 32 5 8 5
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
Milwaukee 001 001 30x—5

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (6), Pina (1). HR_Yelich 2 (13), Braun (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ryu L,2-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 9
Floro 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson 2-3 2 3 3 1 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Anderson W,2-0 5 1 0 0 2 5
Claudio H,6 2 1 0 0 0 2
Guerra 1 0 0 0 2 0
Albers 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:51. A_40,402 (41,900).

