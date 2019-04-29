Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 5, Rockies 1

April 29, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon rf 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
D.Mrphy 1b 2 1 0 0 Hart p 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Braun lf 3 1 1 0
Dahl lf-cf 4 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 2 3 4
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 1 1 0
Desmond cf 2 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Tapia lf 2 0 0 0 J.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 Pina c 1 0 0 0
M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b 4 0 0 0
Freland p 1 0 1 0 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0
Hampson ph 1 0 1 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0
T.Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 32 5 8 5
Colorado 000 001 000—1
Milwaukee 401 000 00x—5

E_Arcia (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (8). HR_Aguilar 2 (2). S_Freeland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,2-4 6 6 5 5 2 3
Bettis 2 2 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Davies W,3-0 5 1-3 3 1 0 3 2
Claudio H,7 2 1 0 0 0 3
Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:38. A_23,356 (41,900).

Advertisement

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.