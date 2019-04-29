Brewers 5, Rockies 1

Colorado Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon rf 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0 Story ss 4 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 2 1 0 0 Hart p 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Braun lf 3 1 1 0 Dahl lf-cf 4 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 2 3 4 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 1 1 0 Desmond cf 2 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 2 0 0 0 J.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 Pina c 1 0 0 0 M.Rynld ph 1 0 0 0 H.Perez 2b 4 0 0 0 Freland p 1 0 1 0 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 Hampson ph 1 0 1 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0 T.Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 32 5 8 5

Colorado 000 001 000—1 Milwaukee 401 000 00x—5

E_Arcia (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (8). HR_Aguilar 2 (2). S_Freeland (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland L,2-4 6 6 5 5 2 3 Bettis 2 2 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee Davies W,3-0 5 1-3 3 1 0 3 2 Claudio H,7 2 1 0 0 0 3 Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:38. A_23,356 (41,900).

