Brewers 5, Rockies 1

|Colorado
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dahl lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Desmond cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rynld ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Shaw 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000—1
|Milwaukee
|401
|000
|00x—5
E_Arcia (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (8). HR_Aguilar 2 (2). S_Freeland (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland L,2-4
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Bettis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Davies W,3-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Claudio H,7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hart
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:38. A_23,356 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.