Brewers 5, Rockies 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Murphy 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .226 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Dahl lf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238 Desmond cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Tapia lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281 b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Freeland p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 a-Hampson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 1 4 1 3 7

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Hart p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Braun lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .200 Aguilar 1b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .156 Moustakas 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pina c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Perez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269 Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .232 Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Totals 32 5 8 5 2 4

Colorado 000 001 000—1 4 0 Milwaukee 401 000 00x—5 8 1

a-singled for Freeland in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wolters in the 9th.

E_Arcia (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (8). HR_Aguilar (1), off Freeland; Aguilar (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Dahl (8), Aguilar 4 (9), Arcia (11). S_Freeland.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Story, Tapia 2); Milwaukee 2 (Gamel, Davies). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_McMahon, Blackmon.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 2-4 6 6 5 5 2 3 84 4.81 Bettis 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 6.75 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, W, 3-0 5 1-3 3 1 0 3 2 96 1.38 Claudio, H, 7 2 1 0 0 0 3 25 4.11 Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Hart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:38. A_23,356 (41,900).

