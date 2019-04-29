Listen Live Sports

...

Brewers 5, Rockies 1

April 29, 2019 10:33 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Murphy 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .226
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Dahl lf-cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .238
Desmond cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Tapia lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Wolters c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281
b-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Freeland p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
a-Hampson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .184
Bettis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 1 4 1 3 7
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Hart p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Braun lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .200
Aguilar 1b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .156
Moustakas 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pina c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Perez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269
Arcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .232
Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Shaw 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Totals 32 5 8 5 2 4
Colorado 000 001 000—1 4 0
Milwaukee 401 000 00x—5 8 1

a-singled for Freeland in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wolters in the 9th.

E_Arcia (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (8). HR_Aguilar (1), off Freeland; Aguilar (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Dahl (8), Aguilar 4 (9), Arcia (11). S_Freeland.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Story, Tapia 2); Milwaukee 2 (Gamel, Davies). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_McMahon, Blackmon.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 2-4 6 6 5 5 2 3 84 4.81
Bettis 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 6.75
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 3-0 5 1-3 3 1 0 3 2 96 1.38
Claudio, H, 7 2 1 0 0 0 3 25 4.11
Jackson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Hart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:38. A_23,356 (41,900).

