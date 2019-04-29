Brewers 5, Rockies 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Murphy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Dahl lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Desmond cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|b-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Bettis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Hart p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.156
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pina c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Perez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Shaw 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|4
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|401
|000
|00x—5
|8
|1
a-singled for Freeland in the 7th. b-grounded out for Wolters in the 9th.
E_Arcia (2). LOB_Colorado 7, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Cain (8). HR_Aguilar (1), off Freeland; Aguilar (2), off Freeland. RBIs_Dahl (8), Aguilar 4 (9), Arcia (11). S_Freeland.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (Blackmon, Story, Tapia 2); Milwaukee 2 (Gamel, Davies). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_McMahon, Blackmon.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-4
|6
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|84
|4.81
|Bettis
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|6.75
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 3-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|96
|1.38
|Claudio, H, 7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.11
|Jackson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Hart
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:38. A_23,356 (41,900).
