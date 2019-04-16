Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

|St. Louis
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Munoz ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Molina c-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|De.Fwlr cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wodruff p
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Flherty p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Andr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gllegos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|020—4
|Milwaukee
|005
|030
|00x—8
DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Munoz (1), Braun (3), Woodruff (2). HR_Ozuna (7), Cain (2), Yelich (9), Grandal (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Flaherty L,1-1
|2
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Gallegos
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Helsley
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff W,2-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wilson
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:13. A_30,260 (41,900).
