Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Crpnt 3b 5 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 2 2 1 Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 Yelich rf 5 1 2 3 Wieters c 1 0 0 0 Braun lf 5 1 1 0 DeJong ss 2 1 1 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Munoz ph-ss 2 1 1 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 2 1 2 Grandal c 4 1 1 2 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0 Molina c-1b 4 0 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 De.Fwlr cf 4 0 2 0 Arcia ss 3 1 2 0 Wong 2b 3 0 1 1 Wodruff p 3 0 1 2 Flherty p 1 0 0 0 Ch.Andr p 0 0 0 0 Gllegos p 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 Helsley p 1 0 1 0 A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 T.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 36 8 12 8

St. Louis 000 002 020—4 Milwaukee 005 030 00x—8

DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Munoz (1), Braun (3), Woodruff (2). HR_Ozuna (7), Cain (2), Yelich (9), Grandal (5).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Flaherty L,1-1 2 2-3 9 5 5 1 4 Gallegos 2 2 2 2 2 5 Helsley 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee Woodruff W,2-1 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6 Anderson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Wilson 1 3 2 2 1 3 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:13. A_30,260 (41,900).

