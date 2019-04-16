Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

April 16, 2019 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Crpnt 3b 5 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 2 2 1
Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 0 Yelich rf 5 1 2 3
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 Braun lf 5 1 1 0
DeJong ss 2 1 1 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Munoz ph-ss 2 1 1 0 Mstakas 2b 3 0 0 0
Ozuna lf 3 2 1 2 Grandal c 4 1 1 2
J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0
Molina c-1b 4 0 2 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0
De.Fwlr cf 4 0 2 0 Arcia ss 3 1 2 0
Wong 2b 3 0 1 1 Wodruff p 3 0 1 2
Flherty p 1 0 0 0 Ch.Andr p 0 0 0 0
Gllegos p 1 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0
Helsley p 1 0 1 0 A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0
T.Webb p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 36 8 12 8
St. Louis 000 002 020—4
Milwaukee 005 030 00x—8

DP_Milwaukee 2. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Munoz (1), Braun (3), Woodruff (2). HR_Ozuna (7), Cain (2), Yelich (9), Grandal (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty L,1-1 2 2-3 9 5 5 1 4
Gallegos 2 2 2 2 2 5
Helsley 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 4
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,2-1 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6
Anderson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wilson 1 3 2 2 1 3
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_3:13. A_30,260 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|24 American Conference Institutes 5th...
4|24 Cybersecurity Technical Excellence...
4|25 Federal Sales Boot Camp
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1990: Hubble Space Telescope placed in orbit

Get our daily newsletter.