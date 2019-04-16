Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|DeJong ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|b-Munoz ph-ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ozuna lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.293
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Molina c-1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gallegos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Helsley p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|c-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|3
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.357
|Braun lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.404
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Woodruff p
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.714
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|3
|14
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|020—4
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|005
|030
|00x—8
|12
|0
a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-doubled for DeJong in the 8th. c-struck out for Helsley in the 8th.
LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Munoz (1), Braun (3), Woodruff (2). HR_Ozuna (7), off Woodruff; Cain (2), off Flaherty; Grandal (5), off Flaherty; Yelich (9), off Helsley. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (15), Molina (9), Wong (11), Cain (4), Yelich 3 (25), Grandal 2 (10), Woodruff 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Wong, Gyorko); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich 2, Woodruff). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Milwaukee 3 for 6.
GIDP_Carpenter, Molina.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|4
|75
|5.00
|Gallegos
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|43
|7.36
|Helsley
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|28
|3.86
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.75
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 2-1
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|94
|5.23
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|Wilson
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|23
|8.31
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-0, Helsley 2-2, Anderson 2-0. WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:13. A_30,260 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.