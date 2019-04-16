Listen Live Sports

Brewers 8, Cardinals 4

April 16, 2019 11:08 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .227
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
DeJong ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .309
b-Munoz ph-ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Ozuna lf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .293
Martinez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .265
Molina c-1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .227
Fowler cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .260
Wong 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .283
Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Gallegos p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Helsley p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
c-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 11 4 3 13
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .306
Yelich rf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .357
Braun lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .203
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Grandal c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .404
Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .196
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .160
Arcia ss 3 1 2 0 1 1 .218
Woodruff p 3 0 1 2 0 2 .714
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Totals 36 8 12 8 3 14
St. Louis 000 002 020—4 11 0
Milwaukee 005 030 00x—8 12 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-doubled for DeJong in the 8th. c-struck out for Helsley in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Munoz (1), Braun (3), Woodruff (2). HR_Ozuna (7), off Woodruff; Cain (2), off Flaherty; Grandal (5), off Flaherty; Yelich (9), off Helsley. RBIs_Ozuna 2 (15), Molina (9), Wong (11), Cain (4), Yelich 3 (25), Grandal 2 (10), Woodruff 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Wong, Gyorko); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich 2, Woodruff). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Milwaukee 3 for 6.

GIDP_Carpenter, Molina.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Moustakas, Arcia, Aguilar), (Aguilar, Arcia).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, L, 1-1 2 2-3 9 5 5 1 4 75 5.00
Gallegos 2 2 2 2 2 5 43 7.36
Helsley 2 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 28 3.86
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 6.75
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 2-1 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 6 94 5.23
Anderson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.50
Wilson 1 3 2 2 1 3 23 8.31
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Gallegos 2-0, Helsley 2-2, Anderson 2-0. WP_Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:13. A_30,260 (41,900).

