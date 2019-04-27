Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brighton ends goal drought to inch closer to EPL safety

April 27, 2019 2:48 pm
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton ended a seven-game goal drought to draw with Newcastle 1-1 and move closer to safety in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Pascal Gross’ 75th-minute header earned Brighton a crucial point that lifted the team four clear of third-to-last Cardiff, which occupies the final relegation spot above already-demoted Fulham and Huddersfield.

Cardiff lost at Fulham 1-0 earlier.

Brighton needs one win from its last two games, against Arsenal and Manchester City, to ensure a third straight season in the top flight.

Newcastle took an 18th-minute lead through Ayoze Perez.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

