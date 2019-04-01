Listen Live Sports

British boxer suspended for biting opponent

April 1, 2019 4:54 am
 
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — A British boxer has had his license suspended after being disqualified for biting during a heavyweight fight.

Kash Ali was accused by opponent David Price of biting him on multiple occasions in the non-title fight in Liverpool on Saturday before it was waved off in the fifth round by the referee. Price had a clear bite mark on his chest.

The British Boxing Board of Control says it has suspended Ali pending a hearing. Ali also has had his purse, estimated to be about 20,000 pounds ($26,000), withheld.

When Price was asked after Saturday’s fight about a rematch against Ali, he said: “I don’t want to share a ring with an animal like that again.”

In 1999, British middleweight Adrian Dodson was banned for 18 months after being found guilty of biting opponent Alain Bonnamie.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

