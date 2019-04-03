Browns re-sign tight end/fullback Orson Charles

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have re-signed free agent tight end Orson Charles, who doubles as a fullback.

Charles became an unrestricted free agent last month after the Browns chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent.

The 28-year-old made two starts and appeared in 13 games in his first season with Cleveland in 2018. Charles had just three catches for 23 yards. But he made his biggest contributions as a blocker for running back Nick Chubb, who ran for a rookie record 996 yards.

Charles was drafted by Cincinnati in the fourth round in 2012. He appeared in 49 career games with the Bengals before spending time with Detroit and Kansas City.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.