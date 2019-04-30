Bruins-Blue Jackets Sum

Boston 0 1 0—1 Columbus 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 1 (Nash, Harrington), 18:37.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Duchene 5 (Foligno, Atkinson), 12:42 (pp). 3, Boston, DeBrusk 2 (Kuhlman, Krejci), 19:20.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-10-15_37. Columbus 10-17-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 5-5 (34 shots-32 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 6-1 (37-36).

A_19,337 (18,500). T_2:37.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Greg Devorski.

