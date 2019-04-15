Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bruins-Maple Leafs Sum

April 15, 2019 9:49 pm
 
Boston 0 2 0—2
Toronto 0 3 0—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Moore 1 (Ennis, Rielly), 2:38. 2, Boston, Krejci 1 (DeBrusk, Kuhlman), 3:30. 3, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Johnsson, Marner), 10:12 (pp). 4, Toronto, Johnsson 1 (Tavares, Matthews), 17:12 (pp). 5, Boston, Coyle 2 (Grzelcyk, Heinen), 19:22 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 15-11-10_36. Toronto 10-16-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Toronto 2 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 1-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-1 (36-34).

A_19,611 (18,819). T_2:34.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

