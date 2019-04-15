Bruins-Maple Leafs Sum

|Boston
|0
|2
|0—2
|Toronto
|0
|3
|0—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Toronto, Moore 1 (Ennis, Rielly), 2:38. 2, Boston, Krejci 1 (Kuhlman, DeBrusk), 3:30. 3, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Marner, Johnsson), 10:12 (pp). 4, Toronto, Johnsson 1 (Matthews, Tavares), 17:12 (pp). 5, Boston, Coyle 2 (Grzelcyk, Heinen), 19:22 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 15-11-10_36. Toronto 10-16-8_34.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Toronto 2 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 1-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-1 (36-34).
A_19,611 (18,819). T_2:34.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.
