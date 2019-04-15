Bruins-Maple Leafs Sums

Boston 0 2 0—2 Toronto 0 3 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Hainsey, TOR, (interference), 16:36; McAvoy, BOS, (holding stick), 19:21.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Moore 1 (Ennis, Rielly), 2:38. 2, Boston, Krejci 1 (Kuhlman, DeBrusk), 3:30. 3, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Marner, Johnsson), 10:12 (pp). 4, Toronto, Johnsson 1 (Matthews, Tavares), 17:12 (pp). 5, Boston, Coyle 2 (Grzelcyk, Heinen), 19:22 (pp). Penalties_Backes, BOS, (high sticking), 10:00; Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 15:59; Muzzin, TOR, (holding), 17:45.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Zaitsev, TOR, (delay of game), 5:01.

Shots on Goal_Boston 15-11-10_36. Toronto 10-16-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Toronto 2 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 1-2 (34 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-1 (36-34).

A_19,611 (18,819). T_2:34.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

