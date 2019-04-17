Bruins-Maple Leafs Sums

Boston 2 2 2—6 Toronto 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Boston, McAvoy 1 (Coyle, Grzelcyk), 3:03 (pp). 2, Boston, Marchand 2 (Heinen, McAvoy), 6:38. 3, Toronto, Hyman 1 (Tavares, Rielly), 17:55. Penalties_Brown, TOR, (holding), 1:08; Bergeron, BOS, (interference), 13:29; McAvoy, BOS, (interference), 15:44.

Second Period_4, Toronto, Matthews 2 (Johnsson, Hainsey), 1:07. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 1 (Marchand, Bergeron), 3:16. 6, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Marchand), 4:51 (pp). Penalties_Matthews, TOR, (roughing), 4:37.

Third Period_7, Boston, Chara 1, 5:39. 8, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Marner, Rielly), 11:52 (pp). 9, Toronto, Dermott 1 (Brown, Gardiner), 13:27. 10, Boston, Nordstrom 1 (Krejci), 19:58. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (high sticking), 11:42.

Shots on Goal_Boston 14-8-9_31. Toronto 12-14-16_42.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 2; Toronto 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 2-2 (42 shots-38 saves). Toronto, Andersen 2-2 (30-25).

A_19,638 (18,819). T_2:26.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

