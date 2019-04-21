Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bruins-Maple Leafs Sums

April 21, 2019 6:44 pm
 
Boston 2 1 1—4
Toronto 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Marleau, Nylander), 9:42. 2, Boston, Marchand 3 (Bergeron), 11:23 (pp). 3, Boston, Krug 1 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 17:02 (pp). Penalties_Chara, BOS, (delay of game), 5:21; Ennis, TOR, (holding), 10:25; Nordstrom, BOS, (high sticking), 12:37; Dermott, TOR, (tripping), 15:36.

Second Period_4, Boston, DeBrusk 1 (Pastrnak, Krejci), 7:57. Penalties_Coyle, BOS, (tripping), 8:47.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 5 (Dermott, Gardiner), 4:15. 6, Boston, Marchand 4 (Chara, McAvoy), 18:06. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 14-16-11_41. Toronto 6-9-9_24.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 2; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 3-3 (24 shots-22 saves). Toronto, Andersen 3-3 (40-37).

A_19,683 (18,819). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

