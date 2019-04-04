Bruins-Wild Sum

Boston 0 1 2—3 Minnesota 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Nordstrom 7 (Acciari, Grzelcyk), 8:21.

Third Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 38 (Carlo, DeBrusk), 17:15. 3, Boston, Senyshyn 1 (Johansson, Kampfer), 17:51.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-18-9_35. Minnesota 9-9-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 22-11-4 (26 shots-26 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-7-3 (34-32).

A_19,074 (18,064). T_2:19.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Trent Knorr.

