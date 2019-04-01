Bucks-Nets, Box

Brown 6-11 1-1 14, Antetokounmpo 9-23 9-11 28, Lopez 5-11 3-3 14, Bledsoe 10-19 6-6 29, Connaughton 5-9 0-0 12, Colson 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Frazier 2-4 1-2 7, Hill 8-11 6-7 22. Totals 47-94 26-30 131.
Carroll 6-14 6-8 20, Kurucs 1-5 1-2 4, Allen 4-7 2-4 10, Russell 9-27 6-6 28, Harris 6-9 0-0 17, Dudley 1-6 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 2-2 4, Dinwiddie 3-8 6-6 12, LeVert 8-15 4-6 24. Totals 39-94 27-34 121.
|Milwaukee
|35
|24
|32
|40—131
|Brooklyn
|20
|34
|35
|32—121
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 11-34 (Bledsoe 3-9, Frazier 2-3, Connaughton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Wilson 1-3, Brown 1-4, Lopez 1-5, Hill 0-2), Brooklyn 16-44 (Harris 5-7, LeVert 4-8, Russell 4-12, Carroll 2-6, Kurucs 1-4, Allen 0-1, Dudley 0-3, Dinwiddie 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 40 (Antetokounmpo 11), Brooklyn 55 (Davis 14). Assists_Milwaukee 28 (Frazier, Bledsoe 7), Brooklyn 19 (LeVert 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 26, Brooklyn 26. Technicals_Brown, Lopez, Bledsoe, Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson. A_17,732 (17,732).
