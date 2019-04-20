Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bucks-Pistons, Box

April 20, 2019 11:00 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (119)

Middleton 7-13 3-4 20, Antetokounmpo 5-13 4-6 14, Lopez 8-13 0-0 19, Bledsoe 8-19 3-3 19, S.Brown 2-2 0-0 5, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Mirotic 3-5 3-3 12, Ilyasova 4-6 4-4 15, Hill 3-7 4-4 11, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-6 0-0 4, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-86 21-24 119.

DETROIT (103)

Kennard 4-9 1-1 9, Griffin 10-24 5-5 27, Drummond 5-14 2-8 12, Jackson 6-15 0-0 15, Ellington 4-9 2-2 13, Maker 1-1 4-4 6, Pachulia 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-13 2-2 11, Galloway 2-8 0-0 6, B.Brown 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 37-96 18-24 103.

Milwaukee 32 35 33 19—119
Detroit 24 30 24 25—103

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 14-38 (Ilyasova 3-4, Mirotic 3-5, Middleton 3-6, Lopez 3-7, S.Brown 1-1, Hill 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Connaughton 0-3, Antetokounmpo 0-3, Bledsoe 0-4), Detroit 11-36 (Jackson 3-8, Ellington 3-8, Galloway 2-7, Griffin 2-7, Smith 1-4, B.Brown 0-1, Kennard 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 51 (Antetokounmpo 10), Detroit 44 (Drummond 12). Assists_Milwaukee 24 (Hill, Bledsoe 5), Detroit 21 (Jackson 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Detroit 24. Technicals_S.Brown, Drummond. A_20,520 (20,491).

