Bucks-Pistons, Box

April 22, 2019 10:48 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (127)

Middleton 5-11 6-7 18, Antetokounmpo 12-23 15-20 41, Lopez 3-4 1-1 7, Bledsoe 7-12 1-1 16, S.Brown 3-7 3-4 9, Wilson 3-3 0-0 7, Ilyasova 1-4 2-4 4, Mirotic 4-7 1-2 12, Frazier 1-1 0-0 2, Hill 2-3 2-2 7, Connaughton 2-3 0-0 4, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-79 31-41 127.

DETROIT (104)

B.Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Griffin 8-15 2-2 22, Drummond 7-16 1-3 15, Jackson 9-20 3-3 26, Ellington 2-6 0-0 5, Maker 2-6 2-3 6, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Galloway 4-11 0-0 10, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 5-11 0-0 11, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 41-100 9-12 104.

Milwaukee 26 30 39 32—127
Detroit 28 34 23 19—104

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-28 (Mirotic 3-5, Middleton 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Hill 1-2, Bledsoe 1-3, Snell 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, S.Brown 0-2), Detroit 13-34 (Jackson 5-9, Griffin 4-6, Galloway 2-7, Kennard 1-3, Ellington 1-3, Thomas 0-1, B.Brown 0-2, Maker 0-3). Fouled Out_Griffin. Rebounds_Milwaukee 54 (S.Brown 13), Detroit 36 (Drummond 12). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (S.Brown 6), Detroit 26 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 21, Detroit 31. Technicals_Hill, Detroit coach Dwane Casey, Kennard. A_20,332 (20,491).

