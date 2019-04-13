Listen Live Sports

Budenholzer voted by NBA’s coaches as best this season

April 13, 2019 1:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer has won this season’s coach of the year award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Budenholzer led the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 record this season, leading Milwaukee to its best season in nearly 40 years. Milwaukee was the only team in the league to rank in the top four in both offensive and defensive rating.

Budenholzer was one of eight coaches to receive votes from NBA peers this season. The others were Brooklyn’s Kenny Atkinson, Denver’s Michael Malone, Indiana’s Nate McMillan, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers, Utah’s Quin Snyder and Portland’s Terry Stotts.

The NBCA award is voted on by the league’s 30 head coaches. This is the third season where it was awarded; Mike D’Antoni and Erik Spoelstra shared the award in 2017 and Dwane Casey won it last season.

The award is separate from the NBA’s coach of the year award. That winner will be announced at the NBA Awards Show in Los Angeles on June 24.

