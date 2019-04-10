Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bulls-76ers, Box

April 10, 2019 10:11 pm
 
CHICAGO (109)

Selden 5-10 0-0 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 5-13 3-4 14, Lopez 6-13 0-0 12, Arcidiacono 5-9 3-3 14, Harrison 4-10 2-2 11, Felicio 1-3 0-1 2, Alkins 2-4 1-3 5, Blakeney 3-6 1-2 7, Lemon Jr. 9-19 0-0 20, Sampson 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 45-95 10-15 109.

PHILADELPHIA (125)

Korkmaz 3-8 1-2 8, Scott 3-6 0-0 7, Marjanovic 8-12 0-0 18, McConnell 9-10 0-0 18, Smith 7-13 1-2 17, Highsmith 1-2 0-2 2, Monroe 5-10 3-4 14, Johnson 4-8 3-3 12, Milton 4-10 0-0 9, J.Simmons 8-14 1-2 20. Totals 52-93 9-15 125.

Chicago 20 22 22 45—109
Philadelphia 32 30 35 28—125

3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-24 (Lemon Jr. 2-2, Sampson 2-4, Selden 2-5, Arcidiacono 1-2, Harrison 1-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4, Alkins 0-1, Blakeney 0-1, Lopez 0-2), Philadelphia 12-26 (J.Simmons 3-6, Marjanovic 2-3, Smith 2-5, Scott 1-1, Monroe 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Milton 1-3, Korkmaz 1-4, Highsmith 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (Selden 8), Philadelphia 47 (Johnson 9). Assists_Chicago 21 (Arcidiacono 6), Philadelphia 30 (McConnell, Marjanovic 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 13, Philadelphia 11. A_20,197 (20,478).

