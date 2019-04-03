Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls-Wizards, Box

April 3, 2019 9:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHICAGO (115)

Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-10 2-2 11, Selden 2-7 0-0 4, Lopez 5-7 2-2 12, Lemon Jr. 11-16 2-2 24, Harrison 7-13 0-0 15, J.Sampson 6-11 4-4 18, Felicio 2-4 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 5-8 1-1 11, Alkins 4-9 2-4 11, B.Sampson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 48-90 14-17 115.

WASHINGTON (114)

Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Portis 9-18 1-1 20, Bryant 8-11 4-6 20, Satoransky 2-8 3-4 8, Beal 9-18 0-1 19, Parker 0-5 2-2 2, Dekker 5-12 3-3 14, Randle 4-7 2-3 11, McRae 6-11 2-4 14. Totals 45-97 19-26 114.

Chicago 26 30 27 32—115
Washington 28 29 30 27—114

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-19 (J.Sampson 2-2, Harrison 1-2, Alkins 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, B.Sampson 0-2, Selden 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-2), Washington 5-27 (Satoransky 1-3, Randle 1-3, Dekker 1-3, Portis 1-4, Beal 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Parker 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3, McRae 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 49 (J.Sampson 9), Washington 39 (Bryant 12). Assists_Chicago 22 (Lemon Jr. 8), Washington 24 (Bryant, McRae 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Washington 18. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_16,616 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.