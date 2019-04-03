Bulls-Wizards, Box

CHICAGO (115)

Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-10 2-2 11, Selden 2-7 0-0 4, Lopez 5-7 2-2 12, Lemon Jr. 11-16 2-2 24, Harrison 7-13 0-0 15, J.Sampson 6-11 4-4 18, Felicio 2-4 1-2 5, Arcidiacono 5-8 1-1 11, Alkins 4-9 2-4 11, B.Sampson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 48-90 14-17 115.

WASHINGTON (114)

Brown Jr. 2-7 2-2 6, Portis 9-18 1-1 20, Bryant 8-11 4-6 20, Satoransky 2-8 3-4 8, Beal 9-18 0-1 19, Parker 0-5 2-2 2, Dekker 5-12 3-3 14, Randle 4-7 2-3 11, McRae 6-11 2-4 14. Totals 45-97 19-26 114.

Chicago 26 30 27 32—115 Washington 28 29 30 27—114

3-Point Goals_Chicago 5-19 (J.Sampson 2-2, Harrison 1-2, Alkins 1-4, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, B.Sampson 0-2, Selden 0-2, Arcidiacono 0-2), Washington 5-27 (Satoransky 1-3, Randle 1-3, Dekker 1-3, Portis 1-4, Beal 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Parker 0-2, Brown Jr. 0-3, McRae 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 49 (J.Sampson 9), Washington 39 (Bryant 12). Assists_Chicago 22 (Lemon Jr. 8), Washington 24 (Bryant, McRae 5). Total Fouls_Chicago 23, Washington 18. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_16,616 (20,356).

