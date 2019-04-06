Listen Live Sports

Burke and Bedoya rally Union past FC Dallas 2-1

April 6, 2019
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke and Alejandro Bedoya scored a pair of late goals on Saturday night to rally the Philadelphia Union to its third straight win, 2-1 over FC Dallas.

Bedoya scored the go-ahead goal in the second minute of stoppage time, settling Ilsinho’s pass and cutting back to create space for a low left-footed finish.

Cory Burke scored a putback off Marco Fabian’s blocked penalty shot to tie it at 1 for the Union (3-2-1) in the 85th minute. Burke drew the penalty against Matt Hedges.

Reto Ziegler opened the scoring with a free kick for FC Dallas (3-2-1) in the 10th minute.

