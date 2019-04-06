Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bush, Impact play NYCFC to 0-0 tie

April 6, 2019 4:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Bush had four saves for his first shutout of the season to help the Montreal Impact to a 0-0 tie with New York City FC on Saturday.

Montreal (2-2-1) played the final 20 minutes a man down after Maximiliano Urruti was shown a straight red card, after video review, in the 70th minute for a studs-up tackle on Maxime Chanot.

NYCFC (0-1-4) has been shutout in back-to-back games and has four goals in five MLS matches this season.

New York City controlled the action throughout with 65.8-percent possession while out-shooting the Impact 13-3 and has just one win in its last eight regular-season games dating to last season.

Heber Araujo dos Santos made his MLS debut for NYCFC, coming on in the 63rd minute for Jesus Medina.

