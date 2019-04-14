Busio’s goal lifts Sporting KC to 2-2 draw with Red Bulls

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gianluco Busio scored for the third consecutive game to help Sporting Kansas City tie the New York Red Bulls 2-2 on Sunday night.

The 16-year-old Busio, whose goal against FC Cincinnati on April 7 made him the youngest player history to score in back-to-back MLS games, made it 2-2 in the 88th minute. Goalkeeper Luis Robles’ punch of a corner kick by Kansas City’s Johnny Russell went directly to Graham Zusi who, at the top of the box, rifled a shot that Busio deflected into an empty net from point-blank range.

Krisztian Nemeth first-timed Zusi’s inbound pass to a charging Russell who side-netted the finish from the corner of the 6-yard box to give Sporting Kansas City (2-1-2) a 1-0 lead in the 24th.

Bradley Wright-Phillips, near midfield, kicked it back to Cristian Casseres Jr. who played an arcing pass that led Daniel Royer to the top of the area where he evaded goalkeeper Tim Melia and rolled in the empty-netter to make it 1-1 in the 52nd minute.

Brian White, a 23-year old who came on in the 72nd, put away a diving header to give the Red Bulls (1-3-2) 2-1 lead in the 75th minute.

New York, which is winless in its last four matches, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Sporting is unbeaten in its last five following a season-opening loss to LAFC on March 3.

