Canadiens-Capitals Sums

Montreal 1 0 0—1 Washington 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Eller 13 (Connolly, Hagelin), 18:36. 2, Montreal, Weber 14 (Armia, Danault), 19:32 (pp). Penalties_Backstrom, WSH, (high sticking), 18:57.

Second Period_3, Washington, Dowd 8 (Burakovsky), 2:58. Penalties_Weber, MTL, (interference), 8:29.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 15-7-12_34. Washington 9-11-11_31.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 1; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 35-24-6 (31 shots-29 saves). Washington, Holtby 32-19-5 (34-33).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:22.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.

