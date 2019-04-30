Canó out of Mets’ starting lineup for the 2nd straight day

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Canó was out of the New York Mets’ starting lineup for the second straight day because of a swollen left hand.

Canó was hit on the outside of his hand by a pitch from Milwaukee left-hander Gio González in the first inning Sunday. An MRI the following day was negative.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway says the All-Star second baseman felt improved and it was unclear whether he would be available as a pinch hitter against Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Injured outfielder Yoenis Céspedes was in New York with the team to get assessed as he recovers from operations to remove bone calcification from his right heel on Aug. 2 and from his left heel on Oct. 26. Céspedes is hitting off a tee, playing catch and bicycling up to 40 miles, but he has not started running.

“He feels great every day — a lot better, just normal activity, daily life than he did before because his heels were so painful,” Callaway said.

The 33-year-old outfielder likely will return at some point in the second half of the season. He was limited to 38 games last year.

“When Céspedes gets back and we put this lineup together, it’s going to be really, really special,” Callaway said.

