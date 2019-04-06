Canucks-Blues Sum

Vancouver 0 0 2 0—2 St. Louis 1 0 1 0—3 St. Louis won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, St. Louis, B.Schenn 17 (Tarasenko, O’Reilly), 11:50.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Vancouver, Pearson 18 (Edler, Demko), 3:53 (pp). 3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 33 (Pietrangelo), 10:29 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 28 (Boeser, Edler), 17:51 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Vancouver 0 (Pettersson NG, Boeser NG), St. Louis 2 (O’Reilly G, Perron G).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 7-5-11-2_25. St. Louis 10-9-11-6_36.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 4-3-1 (36 shots-34 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 24-5-1 (25-23).

A_17,970 (19,150). T_2:35.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.