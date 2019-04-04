Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks-Predators Sum

April 4, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 2 0 0—2
Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Vancouver, Ma.Granlund 12 (Pearson, Hughes), 8:49 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Pearson 17 (Hughes, Spooner), 19:48 (pp).

Second Period_3, Nashville, Sissons 14 (Watson, Bonino), 0:37.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Bonino 16 (Watson, Ellis), 15:40. 5, Nashville, Johansen 14 (Forsberg), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 16-8-8_32. Nashville 9-12-12_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 28-23-9 (33 shots-30 saves). Nashville, Rinne 29-19-4 (32-30).

A_17,669 (17,113). T_2:24.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.