Canucks topple struggling Sharks 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Tanner Pearson is experienced when it comes to replay reviews.

“It’s how I scored my first NHL goal, under review. I’ve been there multiple times before,” Pearson said Tuesday after yet another reviewed goal helped the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Martin Jones had just stopped a shot by Vancouver’s Loui Eriksson midway through the third period when Pearson stepped in to fight for the rebound, knocking the puck free and poking it into the back of the net for his second of the night.

Officials on the ice initially ruled no goal, but the call was quickly overturned.

San Jose coach Peter DeBoer then challenged, citing goalie interference. A review in Toronto determined the goal was good, saying the puck was loose.

“I just tried to throw a stick there, whether it was covered or not. It was a good goal at the end of the day,” Pearson said.

The play tied it at 2. Markus Granlund put Vancouver ahead to stay with his 11th of the season at 13:39, and defenseman Troy Stecher added an empty-netter with 90 seconds left.

“To be down a goal going into the third period and come back and take the victory was a big positive note,” Pearson said.

“Especially playing these playoff teams, teams that are saddling up to go to the playoffs, they’re playing their best hockey or want to anyway. And if we can withstand that and beat some teams, it could carry some momentum into next year.”

The 26-year-old Pearson has nine points since he was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins at the deadline. He has scored five times in his last seven games.

“He’s a treat to have on my wing right now,” center Bo Horvat said. “He’s fast, aggressive, he gets on the forecheck, he’s smart, he can make plays. He’s a great hockey player.”

Kevin Labanc and Joe Pavelski scored for San Jose (45-26-9). Jones had 19 saves.

The loss added to a tough stretch for the Sharks, who are 1-8-1 in their past 10 games and haven’t had a regulation win since March 12.

“I thought we were in control of the game,” DeBoer said. “Our failure was not extending the lead. We had four or five really good chances to extend the lead to 3-1 at different points and didn’t do that, let them hang around and that’s what happens.”

The Sharks need to figure out how to play a full 60-minute game before the playoffs begin, said veteran center Joe Thornton.

“We got two kinds of practice shots at this again and then the real season starts, so hopefully we can put it together in Edmonton and then put it together against Colorado and then get ready for Vegas,” he said. “But I think we can get out of this no problem.”

Thornton had two assists to run his career total to 1,063, matching Steve Yzerman for eighth place on the NHL list.

“I heard that,” he said after the game. “(Yzerman’s) the reason I wear number 19. It’s pretty cool.”

Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots for the Canucks (35-35-10), who have won three in a row.

NOTES: San Jose’s Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to five games. He has three goals and four assists in that stretch. … The Canucks handed out their team awards, giving goalie Jacob Markstrom MVP honors and star rookie Elias Pettersson the title of most exciting player. … Linesman Lonnie Cameron worked his final NHL game. The Victoria native has been with the league for 23 seasons and officiated 1,554 games.

