Capitals-Hurricanes Sum

First Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 1 (McGinn, Faulk), 9:43.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Foegele 2 (Teravainen, Aho), 6:09. 3, Carolina, Hamilton 1 (Staal, Slavin), 11:40 (pp).
Third Period_4, Carolina, Hamilton 2 (Foegele, Slavin), 9:47 (pp). 5, Carolina, McGinn 1 (Staal, Martinook), 15:35.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-1-7_18. Carolina 15-18-12_45.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Carolina 2 of 5.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 2-1 (45 shots-40 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 1-2 (18-18).
A_18,783 (18,680). T_2:42.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.
