Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Hurricanes Sum

April 22, 2019 10:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 2 0 0—2
Carolina 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Washington, Connolly 2 (Eller, Burakovsky), 5:06. 2, Carolina, Foegele 4 (Slavin, Hamilton), 10:35. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 4 (Niskanen, Orlov), 15:12.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Teravainen 2 (Aho), 1:56.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Staal 2 (Faulk, McGinn), 3:51. 6, Carolina, Williams 1 (Staal, Pesce), 11:58. 7, Carolina, Hamilton 3 (Martinook), 16:54.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-7-11_25. Carolina 15-9-12_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 3-3 (35 shots-31 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 3-3 (25-23).

A_18,913 (18,680). T_2:50.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.