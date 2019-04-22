Capitals-Hurricanes Sum

Washington 2 0 0—2 Carolina 1 1 3—5

First Period_1, Washington, Connolly 2 (Eller, Burakovsky), 5:06. 2, Carolina, Foegele 4 (Slavin, Hamilton), 10:35. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 4 (Niskanen, Orlov), 15:12.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Teravainen 2 (Aho), 1:56.

Third Period_5, Carolina, Staal 2 (Faulk, McGinn), 3:51. 6, Carolina, Williams 1 (Staal, Pesce), 11:58. 7, Carolina, Hamilton 3 (Martinook), 16:54.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-7-11_25. Carolina 15-9-12_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 3-3 (35 shots-31 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 3-3 (25-23).

A_18,913 (18,680). T_2:50.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.