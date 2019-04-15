Listen Live Sports

Capitals-Hurricanes Sums

April 15, 2019 10:05 pm
 
Washington 0 0 0—0
Carolina 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 1 (McGinn, Faulk), 9:43. Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, Major (fighting), 10:59; Svechnikov, CAR, Major (fighting), 10:59; Staal, CAR, (interference), 11:46; Orlov, WSH, (interference), 17:03.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Foegele 2 (Teravainen, Aho), 6:09. 3, Carolina, Hamilton 1 (Staal, Slavin), 11:40 (pp). Penalties_Backstrom, WSH, (interference), 9:48; Carlson, WSH, (roughing), 15:38; Foegele, CAR, (slashing), 15:38.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Hamilton 2 (Foegele, Slavin), 9:47 (pp). 5, Carolina, McGinn 1 (Staal, Martinook), 15:35. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (interference), 1:22; Fleury, CAR, (high sticking), 5:31; Eller, WSH, (roughing), 8:19; Connolly, WSH, (roughing), 13:01; Vrana, WSH, (high sticking), 15:46; Hamilton, CAR, (high sticking), 19:22.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-1-7_18. Carolina 15-18-12_45.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Carolina 2 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 2-1 (45 shots-40 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 1-2 (18-18).

A_18,783 (18,680). T_2:42.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

