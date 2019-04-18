Listen Live Sports

Capitals-Hurricanes Sums

April 18, 2019 9:35 pm
 
Washington 0 1 0—1
Carolina 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 3 (Slavin, Williams), 0:17. Penalties_Vrana, WSH, (charging), 0:53; Carolina bench, served by Williams (too many men on the ice), 4:13.

Second Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 2 (Eller, Orlov), 10:35 (pp). 3, Carolina, Teravainen 1 (Aho, Niederreiter), 19:32. Penalties_Teravainen, CAR, (hooking), 8:42; Carlson, WSH, (holding), 12:39.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Foegele, CAR, (boarding), 14:52.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-14-8_31. Carolina 8-9-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Carolina 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 2-2 (24 shots-22 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 2-2 (31-30).

A_19,202 (18,680). T_2:20.

Referees_Chris Lee, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

