Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Panthers Sum

April 1, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 0 0 3—3
Florida 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Florida, Vatrano 24 (Sceviour, Borgstrom), 13:48.

Second Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 28, 3:34. 3, Florida, Trocheck 9 (Matheson, Barkov), 12:01 (sh). 4, Florida, Brouwer 12 (Barkov, Hunt), 17:57.

Third Period_5, Washington, Kuznetsov 21 (Carlson), 10:55. 6, Washington, Backstrom 22 (Oshie, Ovechkin), 16:25. 7, Washington, Vrana 24 (Oshie, Niskanen), 17:39. 8, Florida, Trocheck 10 (Dadonov, Barkov), 19:33.

Shots on Goal_Washington 5-14-11_30. Florida 14-10-10_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 16-6-3 (33 shots-29 saves). Florida, Luongo 18-16-4 (30-27).

A_14,376 (19,250). T_2:27.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.