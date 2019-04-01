Capitals-Panthers Sum

|Washington
First Period_1, Florida, Vatrano 24 (Sceviour, Borgstrom), 13:48.
Second Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 28, 3:34. 3, Florida, Trocheck 9 (Matheson, Barkov), 12:01 (sh). 4, Florida, Brouwer 12 (Barkov, Hunt), 17:57.
Third Period_5, Washington, Kuznetsov 21 (Carlson), 10:55. 6, Washington, Backstrom 22 (Oshie, Ovechkin), 16:25. 7, Washington, Vrana 24 (Oshie, Niskanen), 17:39. 8, Florida, Trocheck 10 (Dadonov, Barkov), 19:33.
Shots on Goal_Washington 5-14-11_30. Florida 14-10-10_34.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 2.
Goalies_Washington, Copley 16-6-3 (33 shots-29 saves). Florida, Luongo 18-16-4 (30-27).
A_14,376 (19,250). T_2:27.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.
