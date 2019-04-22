Cardinals 13, Brewers 5

Milwaukee St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 3 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 2 2 0 Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 2 3 3 Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 5 1 2 0 Grandal c 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 4 1 0 1 T.Shaw 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 J.Mrtin rf 3 1 2 1 Braun lf 4 1 2 1 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 Rbinson ph-rf 1 1 1 0 H.Perez 2b-ss 4 1 1 2 Molina c 4 1 1 1 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Wieters ph-c 1 0 1 0 A.Wlkrs p 0 0 0 0 De.Fwlr cf-rf 5 3 4 4 Houser p 2 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 1 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Flherty p 2 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Thomas ph-cf 2 0 1 2 Totals 33 5 5 5 Totals 39 13 18 13

Milwaukee 000 031 001— 5 St. Louis 010 220 71x—13

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 8. 2B_M.Carpenter (6), DeJong (10). HR_Grandal (6), T.Shaw (2), Braun (5), H.Perez (3), Goldschmidt (9), De.Fowler (1). SF_J.Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Houser L,0-1 4 9 5 5 1 3 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barnes 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 Wilkerson 1 2-3 6 3 3 1 3 St. Louis Flaherty W,2-1 6 3 4 4 1 10 Brebbia H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gallegos 1 2 1 1 0 1

Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:12. A_35,819 (45,538).

