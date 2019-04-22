Cardinals 13, Brewers 5

|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|T.Shaw 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|J.Mrtin rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rbinson ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|H.Perez 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wlkrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr cf-rf
|5
|3
|4
|4
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|5
|Totals
|39
|13
|18
|13
|Milwaukee
|000
|031
|001—
|5
|St. Louis
|010
|220
|71x—13
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 8. 2B_M.Carpenter (6), DeJong (10). HR_Grandal (6), T.Shaw (2), Braun (5), H.Perez (3), Goldschmidt (9), De.Fowler (1). SF_J.Martinez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Houser L,0-1
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Wilkerson
|1
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|St. Louis
|Flaherty W,2-1
|6
|3
|4
|4
|1
|10
|Brebbia H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:12. A_35,819 (45,538).
