Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 13, Brewers 5

April 22, 2019 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 2 2 0
Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 2 3 3
Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 5 1 2 0
Grandal c 4 1 1 1 Ozuna lf 4 1 0 1
T.Shaw 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 J.Mrtin rf 3 1 2 1
Braun lf 4 1 2 1 Leone p 0 0 0 0
Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 Rbinson ph-rf 1 1 1 0
H.Perez 2b-ss 4 1 1 2 Molina c 4 1 1 1
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Wieters ph-c 1 0 1 0
A.Wlkrs p 0 0 0 0 De.Fwlr cf-rf 5 3 4 4
Houser p 2 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0
A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 1 1 1
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Flherty p 2 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0
Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Thomas ph-cf 2 0 1 2
Totals 33 5 5 5 Totals 39 13 18 13
Milwaukee 000 031 001— 5
St. Louis 010 220 71x—13

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 8. 2B_M.Carpenter (6), DeJong (10). HR_Grandal (6), T.Shaw (2), Braun (5), H.Perez (3), Goldschmidt (9), De.Fowler (1). SF_J.Martinez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Houser L,0-1 4 9 5 5 1 3
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Wilkerson 1 2-3 6 3 3 1 3
St. Louis
Flaherty W,2-1 6 3 4 4 1 10
Brebbia H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gallegos 1 2 1 1 0 1

Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Flaherty.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:12. A_35,819 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.