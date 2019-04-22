Cardinals 13, Brewers 5

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|c-Gamel ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Shaw 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Thames 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Perez 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.256
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Wilkerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aguilar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.134
|Totals
|33
|5
|5
|5
|1
|14
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.270
|DeJong ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|Martinez rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.352
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Robinson ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|e-Wieters ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Fowler cf-rf
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.313
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.290
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Thomas ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|39
|13
|18
|13
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|031
|001—
|5
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|220
|71x—13
|18
|0
a-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-singled for Brebbia in the 7th. c-lined out for Cain in the 8th. d-singled for Leone in the 8th. e-singled for Molina in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 8. 2B_Carpenter (6), DeJong (10). HR_Braun (5), off Flaherty; Perez (3), off Flaherty; Grandal (6), off Flaherty; Shaw (2), off Gallegos; Fowler (1), off Houser; Goldschmidt (9), off Houser. RBIs_Grandal (11), Shaw (6), Braun (16), Perez 2 (6), Goldschmidt 3 (18), Ozuna (18), Martinez (10), Molina (13), Fowler 4 (6), Wong (14), Thomas 2 (4). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Perez); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Ozuna, Thomas 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Ozuna.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Perez, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 0-1
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|78
|11.25
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.20
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Barnes
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|25
|8.00
|Wilkerson
|1
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|47
|6.35
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 2-1
|6
|3
|4
|4
|1
|10
|103
|5.25
|Brebbia, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.68
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.64
|Gallegos
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wilkerson 2-2. WP_Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:12. A_35,819 (45,538).
