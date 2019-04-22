Cardinals 13, Brewers 5

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 c-Gamel ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .337 Grandal c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Shaw 3b-2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .182 Braun lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .205 Thames 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .250 Perez 2b-ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .256 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Wilkerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Aguilar 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .134 Totals 33 5 5 5 1 14

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 2 2 0 1 2 .226 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .270 DeJong ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .330 Ozuna lf 4 1 0 1 1 2 .257 Martinez rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .352 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Robinson ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .143 Molina c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244 e-Wieters ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Fowler cf-rf 5 3 4 4 0 0 .313 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wong 2b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .290 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Thomas ph-cf 2 0 1 2 0 1 .333 Totals 39 13 18 13 5 8

Milwaukee 000 031 001— 5 5 0 St. Louis 010 220 71x—13 18 0

a-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-singled for Brebbia in the 7th. c-lined out for Cain in the 8th. d-singled for Leone in the 8th. e-singled for Molina in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 8. 2B_Carpenter (6), DeJong (10). HR_Braun (5), off Flaherty; Perez (3), off Flaherty; Grandal (6), off Flaherty; Shaw (2), off Gallegos; Fowler (1), off Houser; Goldschmidt (9), off Houser. RBIs_Grandal (11), Shaw (6), Braun (16), Perez 2 (6), Goldschmidt 3 (18), Ozuna (18), Martinez (10), Molina (13), Fowler 4 (6), Wong (14), Thomas 2 (4). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Perez); St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Ozuna, Thomas 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Ozuna.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Shaw, Perez, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, L, 0-1 4 9 5 5 1 3 78 11.25 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.20 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Barnes 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 25 8.00 Wilkerson 1 2-3 6 3 3 1 3 47 6.35 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 2-1 6 3 4 4 1 10 103 5.25 Brebbia, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.68 Leone 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.64 Gallegos 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 5.40

Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wilkerson 2-2. WP_Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:12. A_35,819 (45,538).

