Cardinals 4, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grandal 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|J.Mrtin rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|H.Perez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Pina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pnc d L p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Munoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|011
|001—3
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|02x—4
E_Wong (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_DeJong (11), Molina 2 (8). HR_T.Shaw 2 (4), Arcia (4), DeJong (5). SB_M.Carpenter (1), Molina (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Davies
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Albers
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson L,1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|St. Louis
|Ponce de Leon
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Gant BS,1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Miller W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hicks S,6-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:00. A_38,474 (45,538).
