Cardinals 4, Brewers 3

Milwaukee St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 4 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 3 1 1 0 Yelich rf 2 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 0 1 1 Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 DeJong ss 4 1 2 1 Braun lf 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 T.Shaw 3b 4 2 2 2 J.Mrtin rf 3 1 2 0 H.Perez 2b 3 0 1 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 Thames ph 0 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 3 2 Pina c 3 0 0 0 De.Fwlr cf 4 0 1 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 Pnc d L p 1 0 0 0 Davies p 2 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Sladino ph 1 0 0 0 Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Munoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 33 4 11 4

Milwaukee 000 011 001—3 St. Louis 010 010 02x—4

E_Wong (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_DeJong (11), Molina 2 (8). HR_T.Shaw 2 (4), Arcia (4), DeJong (5). SB_M.Carpenter (1), Molina (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Davies 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 Albers 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wilson L,1-1 1 2 2 2 2 0 St. Louis Ponce de Leon 5 2 1 1 3 7 Gant BS,1 2 2 1 1 0 2 Miller W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hicks S,6-7 1 1 1 1 1 1

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:00. A_38,474 (45,538).

