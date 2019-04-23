Cardinals 4, Brewers 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Yelich rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .330 Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315 Braun lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .210 Shaw 3b 4 2 2 2 0 2 .198 Perez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262 e-Thames ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Pina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190 f-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .218 Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 3 5 3 4 12

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .230 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .269 DeJong ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .337 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Martinez rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .368 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .267 Fowler cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278 Ponce de Leon p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Munoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 33 4 11 4 3 5

Milwaukee 000 011 001—3 5 0 St. Louis 010 010 02x—4 11 1

a-struck out for Ponce de Leon in the 5th. b-struck out for Albers in the 7th. c-grounded out for Gant in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 8th. e-walked for Perez in the 9th. f-struck out for Pina in the 9th.

E_Wong (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_DeJong (11), Molina 2 (8). HR_Arcia (4), off Ponce de Leon; Shaw (3), off Gant; Shaw (4), off Hicks; DeJong (5), off Wilson. RBIs_Shaw 2 (8), Arcia (8), Goldschmidt (19), DeJong (12), Molina 2 (15). SB_Carpenter (1), Molina (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna 2, Fowler 2, Wong, Munoz). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 2 for 8.

LIDP_Arcia. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Perez, Grandal); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 103 1.65 Albers 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 20 5.40 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.55 Wilson, L, 1-1 1 2 2 2 2 0 23 8.18 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ponce de Leon 5 2 1 1 3 7 90 1.80 Gant, BS, 1-2 2 2 1 1 0 2 33 1.06 Miller, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.23 Hicks, S, 6-7 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:00. A_38,474 (45,538).

