The Associated Press
 
Cardinals 4, Brewers 3

April 23, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Yelich rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .330
Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .315
Braun lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .210
Shaw 3b 4 2 2 2 0 2 .198
Perez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .262
e-Thames ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Pina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .190
f-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Arcia ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .218
Davies p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 4 12
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .230
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .269
DeJong ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .337
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Martinez rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .368
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .267
Fowler cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Ponce de Leon p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Munoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Totals 33 4 11 4 3 5
Milwaukee 000 011 001—3 5 0
St. Louis 010 010 02x—4 11 1

a-struck out for Ponce de Leon in the 5th. b-struck out for Albers in the 7th. c-grounded out for Gant in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 8th. e-walked for Perez in the 9th. f-struck out for Pina in the 9th.

E_Wong (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_DeJong (11), Molina 2 (8). HR_Arcia (4), off Ponce de Leon; Shaw (3), off Gant; Shaw (4), off Hicks; DeJong (5), off Wilson. RBIs_Shaw 2 (8), Arcia (8), Goldschmidt (19), DeJong (12), Molina 2 (15). SB_Carpenter (1), Molina (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna 2, Fowler 2, Wong, Munoz). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 2 for 8.

LIDP_Arcia. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Perez, Grandal); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 4 103 1.65
Albers 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 20 5.40
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.55
Wilson, L, 1-1 1 2 2 2 2 0 23 8.18
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ponce de Leon 5 2 1 1 3 7 90 1.80
Gant, BS, 1-2 2 2 1 1 0 2 33 1.06
Miller, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.23
Hicks, S, 6-7 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:00. A_38,474 (45,538).

