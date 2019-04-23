Cardinals 4, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Yelich rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.330
|Grandal 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Shaw 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.198
|Perez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|e-Thames ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Pina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|f-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Davies p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Saladino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|4
|12
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.337
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Martinez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Fowler cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Ponce de Leon p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Munoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|3
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|011
|001—3
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|02x—4
|11
|1
a-struck out for Ponce de Leon in the 5th. b-struck out for Albers in the 7th. c-grounded out for Gant in the 7th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 8th. e-walked for Perez in the 9th. f-struck out for Pina in the 9th.
E_Wong (1). LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_DeJong (11), Molina 2 (8). HR_Arcia (4), off Ponce de Leon; Shaw (3), off Gant; Shaw (4), off Hicks; DeJong (5), off Wilson. RBIs_Shaw 2 (8), Arcia (8), Goldschmidt (19), DeJong (12), Molina 2 (15). SB_Carpenter (1), Molina (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Grandal); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna 2, Fowler 2, Wong, Munoz). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 1; St. Louis 2 for 8.
LIDP_Arcia. GIDP_Goldschmidt.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Perez, Grandal); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|103
|1.65
|Albers
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|5.40
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.55
|Wilson, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|23
|8.18
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce de Leon
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|90
|1.80
|Gant, BS, 1-2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|1.06
|Miller, W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.23
|Hicks, S, 6-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Albers 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:00. A_38,474 (45,538).
