Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0

|Los Angeles
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|2
|2
|2
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|De.Fwlr rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dak.Hds p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strplng p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|St. Louis
|102
|010
|00x—4
E_M.Carpenter (1), A.Barnes (1). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bellinger (3), K.Hernandez (4), DeJong 2 (5), Molina 2 (4). HR_Goldschmidt (6). SB_DeJong (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Stripling L,0-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Ferguson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chargois
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Hudson
|4
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|4
|4
|Brebbia W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mayers
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Miller H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Garcia (Wong). WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:17. A_36,353 (45,538).
