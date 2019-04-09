Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0

April 9, 2019 11:17 pm
 
Los Angeles St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 3 0 0 0
Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 2 1 1
Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 2 2 2 0
J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 4 0 2 0 Molina c 4 0 2 3
Pollock cf 5 0 1 0 De.Fwlr rf 4 0 1 0
Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss-lf 2 0 0 0 Dak.Hds p 2 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Strplng p 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0
Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0
Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0
Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Seager ph-ss 1 0 0 0 O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 31 4 6 4
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0
St. Louis 102 010 00x—4

E_M.Carpenter (1), A.Barnes (1). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bellinger (3), K.Hernandez (4), DeJong 2 (5), Molina 2 (4). HR_Goldschmidt (6). SB_DeJong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling L,0-1 5 5 4 4 3 7
Ferguson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
St. Louis
Hudson 4 2-3 6 0 0 4 4
Brebbia W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Gant 1 0 0 0 1 2
Mayers 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Miller H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Garcia (Wong). WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:17. A_36,353 (45,538).

