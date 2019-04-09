Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0

Los Angeles St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 3 0 0 0 Freese ph 1 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 2 1 1 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 DeJong ss 2 2 2 0 J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 0 2 0 Molina c 4 0 2 3 Pollock cf 5 0 1 0 De.Fwlr rf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 2 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss-lf 2 0 0 0 Dak.Hds p 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 Strplng p 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 Gant p 0 0 0 0 Frguson p 0 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0 Seager ph-ss 1 0 0 0 O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 0 7 0 Totals 31 4 6 4

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 St. Louis 102 010 00x—4

E_M.Carpenter (1), A.Barnes (1). DP_St. Louis 2. LOB_Los Angeles 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bellinger (3), K.Hernandez (4), DeJong 2 (5), Molina 2 (4). HR_Goldschmidt (6). SB_DeJong (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Stripling L,0-1 5 5 4 4 3 7 Ferguson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 St. Louis Hudson 4 2-3 6 0 0 4 4 Brebbia W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Gant 1 0 0 0 1 2 Mayers 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Miller H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Garcia (Wong). WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:17. A_36,353 (45,538).

