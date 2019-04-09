Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212 d-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .295 Bellinger rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .440 Pollock cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .257 Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .378 Taylor ss-lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .111 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .364 Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Seager ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Totals 32 0 7 0 8 11

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .195 DeJong ss 2 2 2 0 2 0 .295 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211 Molina c 4 0 2 3 0 0 .205 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .361 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 4 6 4 4 12

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 7 1 St. Louis 102 010 00x—4 6 1

a-popped out for Stripling in the 6th. b-lined out for Brebbia in the 6th. c-struck out for Chargois in the 8th. d-lined out for Pederson in the 8th. e-struck out for Miller in the 8th.

E_Barnes (1), Carpenter (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bellinger (3), Hernandez (4), DeJong 2 (5), Molina 2 (4). HR_Goldschmidt (6), off Stripling. RBIs_Goldschmidt (10), Molina 3 (4). SB_DeJong (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Muncy, Hernandez 2, Stripling 2, Freese); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Molina, Fowler 3, O’Neill). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; St. Louis 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Ozuna. LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Pollock.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, L, 0-1 5 5 4 4 3 7 94 3.78 Ferguson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00 Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 11.12 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson 4 2-3 6 0 0 4 4 100 2.79 Brebbia, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.00 Gant 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 1.00 Mayers 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 1.50 Miller, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 8.31 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 3-0, Miller 2-0. HBP_Garcia (Wong). WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:17. A_36,353 (45,538).

