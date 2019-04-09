Listen Live Sports

...

Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0

April 9, 2019 11:18 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212
d-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .295
Bellinger rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .440
Pollock cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .257
Hernandez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .378
Taylor ss-lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .111
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .364
Stripling p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Verdugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Seager ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Totals 32 0 7 0 8 11
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .195
DeJong ss 2 2 2 0 2 0 .295
Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Molina c 4 0 2 3 0 0 .205
Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .361
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-O’Neill ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 4 6 4 4 12
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 7 1
St. Louis 102 010 00x—4 6 1

a-popped out for Stripling in the 6th. b-lined out for Brebbia in the 6th. c-struck out for Chargois in the 8th. d-lined out for Pederson in the 8th. e-struck out for Miller in the 8th.

E_Barnes (1), Carpenter (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bellinger (3), Hernandez (4), DeJong 2 (5), Molina 2 (4). HR_Goldschmidt (6), off Stripling. RBIs_Goldschmidt (10), Molina 3 (4). SB_DeJong (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Muncy, Hernandez 2, Stripling 2, Freese); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Molina, Fowler 3, O’Neill). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; St. Louis 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Ozuna. LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Pollock.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling, L, 0-1 5 5 4 4 3 7 94 3.78
Ferguson 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
Chargois 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.00
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 11.12
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson 4 2-3 6 0 0 4 4 100 2.79
Brebbia, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.00
Gant 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 1.00
Mayers 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 17 1.50
Miller, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 8.31
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 3-0, Miller 2-0. HBP_Garcia (Wong). WP_Hudson.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:17. A_36,353 (45,538).

