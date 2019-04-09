Cardinals 4, Dodgers 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|d-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Bellinger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.440
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.378
|Taylor ss-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.111
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Stripling p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Verdugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chargois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Seager ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|8
|11
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|DeJong ss
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.205
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.361
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-O’Neill ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|4
|12
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|102
|010
|00x—4
|6
|1
a-popped out for Stripling in the 6th. b-lined out for Brebbia in the 6th. c-struck out for Chargois in the 8th. d-lined out for Pederson in the 8th. e-struck out for Miller in the 8th.
E_Barnes (1), Carpenter (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, St. Louis 8. 2B_Bellinger (3), Hernandez (4), DeJong 2 (5), Molina 2 (4). HR_Goldschmidt (6), off Stripling. RBIs_Goldschmidt (10), Molina 3 (4). SB_DeJong (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Muncy, Hernandez 2, Stripling 2, Freese); St. Louis 6 (Ozuna, Molina, Fowler 3, O’Neill). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 11; St. Louis 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Taylor, Ozuna. LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Pollock.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 0-1
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|7
|94
|3.78
|Ferguson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Chargois
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.00
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|11.12
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|4
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|4
|4
|100
|2.79
|Brebbia, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.00
|Gant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1.00
|Mayers
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.50
|Miller, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.31
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 3-0, Miller 2-0. HBP_Garcia (Wong). WP_Hudson.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:17. A_36,353 (45,538).
