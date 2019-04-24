Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 5, Brewers 2

April 24, 2019 4:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Thames 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .273
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Petricka p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Pina ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Gamel rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .222
Perez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
e-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Chacin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429
a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .132
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saladino lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 2 5 2 3 8
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .281
DeJong ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .343
Ozuna lf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .272
Martinez rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .344
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Thomas cf-rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .400
Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
b-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bader ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Totals 32 5 10 5 4 6
Milwaukee 100 000 001—2 5 0
St. Louis 000 400 10x—5 10 0

a-flied out for Chacin in the 5th. b-struck out for Wainwright in the 6th. c-struck out for Brebbia in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Petricka in the 9th. e-struck out for Perez in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arcia (2), Goldschmidt (3). HR_Thames (5), off Wainwright; Ozuna (9), off Chacin; Molina (2), off Chacin. RBIs_Thames (12), Gamel (3), Ozuna 3 (21), Martinez (11), Molina (16). SB_Martinez (1), Thomas (1). S_Wainwright.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Yelich 2); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter 2, Molina 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; St. Louis 2 for 8.

Advertisement

GIDP_Braun, Arcia, Martinez.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Perez, Thames); St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin, L, 2-3 4 5 4 4 1 3 72 6.35
Barnes 1 2 0 0 1 0 16 7.20
Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 0.00
Petricka 2 2 1 1 2 1 33 4.50
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 2-2 6 4 1 1 1 3 86 3.96
Webb, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.06
Brebbia, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 31 0.60
Miller 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 22 6.75
Hicks, S, 7-8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Hicks 3-0. HBP_Miller (Pina).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:51. A_36,878 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.