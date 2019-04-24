Cardinals 5, Brewers 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Thames 1b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .273 Grandal c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .316 Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Braun lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Petricka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Pina ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Gamel rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .222 Perez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 e-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Chacin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429 a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .132 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Saladino lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 2 5 2 3 8

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .281 DeJong ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .343 Ozuna lf 3 1 2 3 1 1 .272 Martinez rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .344 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .267 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Thomas cf-rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .400 Wainwright p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 b-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bader ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Totals 32 5 10 5 4 6

Milwaukee 100 000 001—2 5 0 St. Louis 000 400 10x—5 10 0

a-flied out for Chacin in the 5th. b-struck out for Wainwright in the 6th. c-struck out for Brebbia in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Petricka in the 9th. e-struck out for Perez in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arcia (2), Goldschmidt (3). HR_Thames (5), off Wainwright; Ozuna (9), off Chacin; Molina (2), off Chacin. RBIs_Thames (12), Gamel (3), Ozuna 3 (21), Martinez (11), Molina (16). SB_Martinez (1), Thomas (1). S_Wainwright.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Yelich 2); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter 2, Molina 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; St. Louis 2 for 8.

Advertisement

GIDP_Braun, Arcia, Martinez.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Perez, Thames); St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin, L, 2-3 4 5 4 4 1 3 72 6.35 Barnes 1 2 0 0 1 0 16 7.20 Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 0.00 Petricka 2 2 1 1 2 1 33 4.50 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 2-2 6 4 1 1 1 3 86 3.96 Webb, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.06 Brebbia, H, 5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 31 0.60 Miller 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 22 6.75 Hicks, S, 7-8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Hicks 3-0. HBP_Miller (Pina).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:51. A_36,878 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.