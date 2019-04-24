Cardinals 5, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Thames 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Petricka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Pina ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Perez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|e-Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Chacin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Saladino lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.272
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.344
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Thomas cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Wainwright p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bader ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|4
|6
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001—2
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|10x—5
|10
|0
a-flied out for Chacin in the 5th. b-struck out for Wainwright in the 6th. c-struck out for Brebbia in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Petricka in the 9th. e-struck out for Perez in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arcia (2), Goldschmidt (3). HR_Thames (5), off Wainwright; Ozuna (9), off Chacin; Molina (2), off Chacin. RBIs_Thames (12), Gamel (3), Ozuna 3 (21), Martinez (11), Molina (16). SB_Martinez (1), Thomas (1). S_Wainwright.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Aguilar, Yelich 2); St. Louis 4 (Carpenter 2, Molina 2). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 4; St. Louis 2 for 8.
GIDP_Braun, Arcia, Martinez.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Perez, Thames); St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin, L, 2-3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|72
|6.35
|Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|7.20
|Jeffress
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Petricka
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 2-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|86
|3.96
|Webb, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.06
|Brebbia, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|0.60
|Miller
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|22
|6.75
|Hicks, S, 7-8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored_Hicks 3-0. HBP_Miller (Pina).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:51. A_36,878 (45,538).
