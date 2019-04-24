Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 5, Brewers 2

April 24, 2019 4:27 pm
 
Milwaukee St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 4 0 0 0 M.Crpnt 3b 4 1 0 0
Thames 1b 4 2 2 1 Gldschm 1b 3 1 2 0
Grandal c 3 0 1 0 DeJong ss 4 1 2 0
T.Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 1 2 3
Braun lf 3 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 0 1
Ptricka p 0 0 0 0 A.Mller p 0 0 0 0
Pina ph 0 0 0 0 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0
Gamel rf 3 0 0 1 Molina c 4 1 1 1
H.Perez 2b 2 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0
Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 Thomas cf-rf 3 0 2 0
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Wnwrght p 1 0 0 0
Chacin p 1 0 0 0 Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0
Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 T.Webb p 0 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0
Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Bader ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Sladino lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 32 5 10 5
Milwaukee 100 000 001—2
St. Louis 000 400 10x—5

DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arcia (2), Goldschmidt (3). HR_Thames (5), Ozuna (9), Molina (2). SB_J.Martinez (1), Thomas (1). S_Wainwright (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Chacin L,2-3 4 5 4 4 1 3
Barnes 1 2 0 0 1 0
Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 2
Petricka 2 2 1 1 2 1
St. Louis
Wainwright W,2-2 6 4 1 1 1 3
Webb H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brebbia H,5 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Miller 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Hicks S,7-8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Miller (Pina).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:51. A_36,878 (45,538).

