Cardinals 5, Brewers 2

|Milwaukee
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Crpnt 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Braun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ptricka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Mller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pina ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jor.Hck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|H.Perez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wnwrght p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chacin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|001—2
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|10x—5
DP_Milwaukee 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 8. 2B_Arcia (2), Goldschmidt (3). HR_Thames (5), Ozuna (9), Molina (2). SB_J.Martinez (1), Thomas (1). S_Wainwright (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Chacin L,2-3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Barnes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffress
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Petricka
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|St. Louis
|Wainwright W,2-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Webb H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brebbia H,5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miller
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hicks S,7-8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Miller (Pina).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:51. A_36,878 (45,538).
