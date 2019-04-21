Cardinals 6, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217 b-Davis ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .325 Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .235 c-Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Conforto rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .300 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 McNeil 3b-lf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .371 Broxton cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .053 Syndergaard p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .111 a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .409 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Totals 35 4 7 4 3 12

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .247 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .326 Ozuna lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .271 Martinez rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .333 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Fowler cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .274 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Munoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Wong 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .288 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thomas cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Totals 34 6 8 6 2 6

New York 100 110 100—4 7 2 St. Louis 032 100 00x—6 8 1

a-walked for Syndergaard in the 6th. b-popped out for Nimmo in the 6th. c-struck out for Cano in the 7th. d-grounded out for Gant in the 8th. e-struck out for Gsellman in the 9th.

E_Rosario 2 (5), Hudson (1). LOB_New York 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Ozuna (4), Fowler (5). HR_Alonso (8), off Hudson; Syndergaard (1), off Hudson; Cano (3), off Hudson; Conforto (6), off Miller. RBIs_Alonso (19), Cano (10), Conforto (12), Syndergaard (1), Goldschmidt 2 (15), Ozuna (17), Molina (12), Fowler (2), Wong (13).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 3, Davis); St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Martinez, Hudson). RISP_New York 0 for 4; St. Louis 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Molina, Wong.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, L, 1-2 5 8 6 4 2 5 93 5.90 Gsellman 3 0 0 0 0 1 40 2.57 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, W, 1-1 5 5 3 3 2 5 89 5.89 Brebbia, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.73 Miller, H, 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 7.04 Gant, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 0.60 Hicks, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0. HBP_Brebbia (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:07. A_42,765 (45,538).

