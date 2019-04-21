Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 6, Mets 4

April 21, 2019 5:43 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .217
b-Davis ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .325
Cano 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .235
c-Lagares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Conforto rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .300
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
McNeil 3b-lf-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .371
Broxton cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .053
Syndergaard p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .111
a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .409
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Totals 35 4 7 4 3 12
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .247
DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .326
Ozuna lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .271
Martinez rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .333
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Fowler cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Munoz ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Wong 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .288
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thomas cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 34 6 8 6 2 6
New York 100 110 100—4 7 2
St. Louis 032 100 00x—6 8 1

a-walked for Syndergaard in the 6th. b-popped out for Nimmo in the 6th. c-struck out for Cano in the 7th. d-grounded out for Gant in the 8th. e-struck out for Gsellman in the 9th.

E_Rosario 2 (5), Hudson (1). LOB_New York 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Ozuna (4), Fowler (5). HR_Alonso (8), off Hudson; Syndergaard (1), off Hudson; Cano (3), off Hudson; Conforto (6), off Miller. RBIs_Alonso (19), Cano (10), Conforto (12), Syndergaard (1), Goldschmidt 2 (15), Ozuna (17), Molina (12), Fowler (2), Wong (13).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 3, Davis); St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Martinez, Hudson). RISP_New York 0 for 4; St. Louis 3 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Molina, Wong.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard, L, 1-2 5 8 6 4 2 5 93 5.90
Gsellman 3 0 0 0 0 1 40 2.57
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson, W, 1-1 5 5 3 3 2 5 89 5.89
Brebbia, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.73
Miller, H, 4 1 1 1 1 1 2 20 7.04
Gant, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 23 0.60
Hicks, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.00

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0. HBP_Brebbia (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:07. A_42,765 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.