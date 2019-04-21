Cardinals 6, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|b-Davis ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.325
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Lagares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|McNeil 3b-lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.371
|Broxton cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.053
|Syndergaard p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.409
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|3
|12
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|Martinez rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Fowler cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Munoz ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|2
|6
|New York
|100
|110
|100—4
|7
|2
|St. Louis
|032
|100
|00x—6
|8
|1
a-walked for Syndergaard in the 6th. b-popped out for Nimmo in the 6th. c-struck out for Cano in the 7th. d-grounded out for Gant in the 8th. e-struck out for Gsellman in the 9th.
E_Rosario 2 (5), Hudson (1). LOB_New York 8, St. Louis 6. 2B_Ozuna (4), Fowler (5). HR_Alonso (8), off Hudson; Syndergaard (1), off Hudson; Cano (3), off Hudson; Conforto (6), off Miller. RBIs_Alonso (19), Cano (10), Conforto (12), Syndergaard (1), Goldschmidt 2 (15), Ozuna (17), Molina (12), Fowler (2), Wong (13).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 3, Davis); St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Martinez, Hudson). RISP_New York 0 for 4; St. Louis 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Molina, Wong.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 1-2
|5
|8
|6
|4
|2
|5
|93
|5.90
|Gsellman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|2.57
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 1-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|89
|5.89
|Brebbia, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.73
|Miller, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|7.04
|Gant, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.60
|Hicks, S, 5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.00
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 1-0. HBP_Brebbia (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:07. A_42,765 (45,538).
