The Associated Press
 
Cardinals’ Alex Reyes breaks left pinkie punching wall

April 28, 2019 3:31 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes broke the pinkie in his non-throwing hand when he punched a wall in frustration after his last start for Triple-A Memphis.

The 24-year-old right-hander gave up three runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings during a 6-4 win at Omaha on Thursday night. He will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

“That’s disappointing. Life’s about growth, right?” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Sunday. “I know he’s had some frustration. He clearly is a guy that has a hunger to be great and has a high expectation of himself.”

Reyes made three relief appearances with the Cardinals this season, going 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA and allowing five runs in three innings.

General manager Michael Girsch said Reyes will recuperate at the Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida.

“We’ll see in about three weeks where he stands,” Girsch said.

Girsch was relieved that the injury occurred to Reyes’ non-throwing hand.

“Because it’s his left hand, it shouldn’t really affect his timing,” Girsch said. “Frankly, he’ll be able to work more on stuff, but he’ll be doing it on the back fields.”

Reyes made his big league debut in 2016 and missed 2017 while recuperating from Tommy John surgery. He made one appearance for St. Louis last year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

