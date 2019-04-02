Cardinals sign cornerback Tramaine Brock to 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerback Tramaine Brock to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced on Tuesday were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Brock has played nine NFL seasons with Denver, Minnesota and San Francisco. He played seven seasons with the 49ers after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Belhaven College in 2010.

Brock had a career-high five interceptions in 2013 and played 12 games with the Broncos last season, finishing with 21 tackles and six passes defended. He has 191 tackles, 11 interceptions and two forced fumbles in 103 career games, including 10 in the playoffs.

