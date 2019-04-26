Cardinals take Washington defensive back Byron Murphy

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Byron Murphy heard the names called off, expecting his to be next.

The Washington defensive back was projected to be a first-round pick, so there was no reason to think his name wouldn’t get called on the first day of the NFL draft.

But when New England took Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry with the final pick of the opening round, Murphy’s heart dropped.

“It was an emotional day for me,” Murphy said Friday.

It also couldn’t have worked out much better.

Murphy may not have gone in the first round, but he’s headed home. Some of his friends are already here, too.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Murphy with the first pick of the second round Friday, reuniting him with two high school teammates and two former Washington players. Murphy played at nearby Scottsdale Saguaro High School.

“Today, when I got the call, it kind of surprised me, but I was excited because I get to come home,” Murphy said. “I’m so emotional.”

Arizona used its first pick, No. 1 overall, to take Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray despite moving up in last year’s draft to take quarterback Josh Rosen at No. 10 a year ago.

That was the best-player route.

For their second pick, the Cardinals addressed one of their biggest needs.

Arizona has been searching for a cornerback to play opposite All-Pro Patrick Peterson, almost since the day they drafted him eight years ago.

The Cardinals signed Robert Alford during the offseason in hopes he could fill the slot and now have two viable options with the addition of Murphy.

Quick and hard-hitting, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Murphy had seven interceptions in 20 games with Washington and is an eager run defender.

When Murphy dropped to the second round, the Cardinals quickly grabbed him.

He’ll have plenty of friends when he arrives in the desert.

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk and running back D.J. Foster both played at Saguaro. Defensive back Budda Baker and linebacker Zeke Jones both went to Washington.

Murphy will not only be home, he should feel right at home in the NFL.

“I feel more comfortable because I’ve got guys I know and look up to who will be there when I get there,” said Murphy, who was the Cardinals high school player of the year in 2015. “It’s a blessing.”

