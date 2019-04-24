Cards sink Brewers…Indians top Marlins … Royals crush Rays

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed one run in six innings for his 150th career victory, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Christian Yelich came up as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but Jordan Hicks struck him out to pick up his seventh save in eight chances.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs, Jake Bauers’ eighth-inning single scored the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2. Martin Prado’s two-out homer for Miami tied the game in the top of the eighth. The Indians responded by scoring four times to snap a three-game losing streak.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell lasted one out into the fourth inning in his return from a broken right fourth toe as the Rays were beaten 10-2 by the Kansas City Royals. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, who hurt the toe attempting to move a decorative display in his bathroom on April 14, allowed three runs, five hits, two walks and struck out three during a 65-pitch outing.

UNDATED (AP) —Pitcher Gio González and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing the 33-year-old left-hander $2 million. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The former Washington National can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses. González was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reiterated repeatedly during an eventful offseason that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains the team’s unquestioned leader. And they’ve handed him a new deal to prove it. The Steelers and the two-time Super Bowl winner agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. The 37-year-old had been set to enter the final year of a contract.

