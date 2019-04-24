Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cards sink Brewers…Indians top Marlins … Royals crush Rays

April 24, 2019 6:12 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed one run in six innings for his 150th career victory, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Christian Yelich came up as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but Jordan Hicks struck him out to pick up his seventh save in eight chances.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs, Jake Bauers’ eighth-inning single scored the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2. Martin Prado’s two-out homer for Miami tied the game in the top of the eighth. The Indians responded by scoring four times to snap a three-game losing streak.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell lasted one out into the fourth inning in his return from a broken right fourth toe as the Rays were beaten 10-2 by the Kansas City Royals. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, who hurt the toe attempting to move a decorative display in his bathroom on April 14, allowed three runs, five hits, two walks and struck out three during a 65-pitch outing.

UNDATED (AP) —Pitcher Gio González and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year contract guaranteeing the 33-year-old left-hander $2 million. That’s according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The former Washington National can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses. González was 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts and 15 innings with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Advertisement

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reiterated repeatedly during an eventful offseason that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger remains the team’s unquestioned leader. And they’ve handed him a new deal to prove it. The Steelers and the two-time Super Bowl winner agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. The 37-year-old had been set to enter the final year of a contract.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.