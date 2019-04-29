Listen Live Sports

Career RBI Leaders

April 29, 2019 7:58 pm
 
Through April 29, 2019
(x-active; RBI became an official stat to 1920)
Player No.
1. Hank Aaron 2,297
2. Alex Rodriguez 2,086
3. x-Albert Pujosls 1,997
4. Barry Bonds 1,996
5. Lou Gehrig 1,995
6. Stan Musial 1,951
7. Jimmie Foxx 1,922
8. Eddie Murray 1,917
9. Willie Mays 1,903
10. Mel Ott 1,860
11. Carl Yastrzemski 1,844
12. Ted Williams 1,839
13. Ken Griffey Jr. 1,836
14. Rafael Palmeiro 1,835
15. Dave Winfield 1,833

